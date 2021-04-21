Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Raised to $222.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $191.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.06.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $196.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.06. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $206.20. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,871,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,438,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,979,000 after buying an additional 254,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

