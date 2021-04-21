Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Now Covered by Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $446.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. Research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $401,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,051,769 shares in the company, valued at $72,595,187.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $935,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,540,331 shares in the company, valued at $76,456,469.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,560,774 shares of company stock valued at $28,119,086. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.