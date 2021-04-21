Moller Financial Services Has $4.76 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Moller Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 1.7% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $66.82.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

