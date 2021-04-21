Moller Financial Services Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,043 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moller Financial Services owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 133,380 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 632.2% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 563,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 486,236 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 113,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 30,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,948 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52.

