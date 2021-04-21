Moller Financial Services Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moller Financial Services reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $217.19 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $116.48 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.33 and a 200 day moving average of $205.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

