Moller Financial Services Purchases 51,852 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Moller Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.5% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Moller Financial Services owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.