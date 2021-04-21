MonaCoin (MONA) Market Cap Reaches $196.08 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.98 or 0.00005434 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 23% against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $196.08 million and approximately $24.03 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,901.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.27 or 0.04331898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $942.03 or 0.01715856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.93 or 0.00480735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.29 or 0.00710899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.45 or 0.00550896 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00059443 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.84 or 0.00445958 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.00246441 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

