Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) vs. DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) and DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Monaker Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of DSV Panalpina A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Monaker Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Monaker Group and DSV Panalpina A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monaker Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DSV Panalpina A/S 0 3 6 0 2.67

Risk & Volatility

Monaker Group has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSV Panalpina A/S has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monaker Group and DSV Panalpina A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monaker Group $440,000.00 100.23 -$9.45 million N/A N/A DSV Panalpina A/S $14.20 billion 3.42 $554.63 million $1.66 63.51

DSV Panalpina A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Monaker Group.

Profitability

This table compares Monaker Group and DSV Panalpina A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monaker Group -4,094.42% -165.93% -91.40% DSV Panalpina A/S 3.07% 10.16% 5.00%

Summary

DSV Panalpina A/S beats Monaker Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015. Monaker Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Weston, Florida.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa. The Solutions segment offers contract logistics, which includes warehousing and inventory management. The company was founded on July 13, 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

