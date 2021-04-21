Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 617,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 7,985,508 shares.The stock last traded at $59.49 and had previously closed at $59.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

