Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.23

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.23 and last traded at $56.21, with a volume of 6026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.26.

MONDY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

