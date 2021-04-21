Monero Classic (XMC) Price Reaches $0.69 on Top Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Monero Classic has a market cap of $13.26 million and $38,691.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.01 or 0.00711774 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 75.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

