Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will report $45.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.06 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment posted sales of $41.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year sales of $182.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.89 million to $187.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $194.71 million, with estimates ranging from $175.36 million to $205.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.

MNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,943,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,601,000 after acquiring an additional 355,332 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 252,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 245,819 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MNR opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

