Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.80 Million

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will report $45.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.06 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment posted sales of $41.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year sales of $182.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.89 million to $187.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $194.71 million, with estimates ranging from $175.36 million to $205.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.

MNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,943,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,601,000 after acquiring an additional 355,332 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 252,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 245,819 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MNR opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.