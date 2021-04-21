Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 1,897 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $692,139.42.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $330,125.90.

On Monday, March 22nd, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total value of $664,860.56.

On Friday, February 19th, Theodore Blegen sold 4,299 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.99, for a total value of $1,663,670.01.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Theodore Blegen sold 2,922 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $1,089,584.58.

On Friday, February 5th, Theodore Blegen sold 11,010 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,033,403.40.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $13.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $377.57. The company had a trading volume of 217,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 114.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $352.94 and its 200 day moving average is $347.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.81 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

