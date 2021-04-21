Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after acquiring an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,660,000 after acquiring an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.22. The stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,848. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.44 and its 200 day moving average is $346.79. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.58 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.72, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.86%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 11,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,033,403.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,823,796.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,936.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,265,933.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,849 shares of company stock valued at $88,432,318 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

