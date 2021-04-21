Moody’s (MCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Moody’s to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MCO opened at $323.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $227.75 and a 12 month high of $325.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

