Mooncoin (MOON) Trading 2.6% Lower This Week

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.60 or 0.00465872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

