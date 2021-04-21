Mooncoin Price Down 2.6% This Week (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.49 or 0.00482364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000877 BTC.

About Mooncoin

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.