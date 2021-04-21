MoonSwap (MOON) Market Cap Achieves $26.73 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $26.73 million and $138,246.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00002642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.06 or 0.00483453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 88.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000893 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 18,266,798 coins and its circulating supply is 18,246,297 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

