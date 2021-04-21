Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,076 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 3.0% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,751 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.52. 68,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.63 and its 200-day moving average is $81.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

