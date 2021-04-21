Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $7.77 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 2.5% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.60. The company had a trading volume of 109,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,998. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $94.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.17. The company has a market cap of $147.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.42.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.