Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 2.7% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,843,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 966,598 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after acquiring an additional 445,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.07. 7,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,671. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $186.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

