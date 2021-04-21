Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $9.91 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,325 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 3.1% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,690,754. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $235.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.