Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 2.9% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 46,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 176,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.88. The stock had a trading volume of 93,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,323. The firm has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $101.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average is $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

