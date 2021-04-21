Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.5% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.08.

LMT traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $385.59. 17,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.89 and its 200 day moving average is $357.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

