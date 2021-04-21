Morgan Stanley Acquires 11,761 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Middlesex Water worth $12,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,353,000 after purchasing an additional 46,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.20. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $56.44 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 54.23%.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

