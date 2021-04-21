Morgan Stanley Acquires 13,975 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $12,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 689,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,504 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.