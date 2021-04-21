Morgan Stanley Acquires 186,568 Shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 189.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 186,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.40% of Seacor worth $11,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacor during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,030,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Seacor by 1,129.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 262,835 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacor in the fourth quarter worth $10,841,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor in the fourth quarter worth $10,106,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Seacor during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,014,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CKH opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $43.73. The stock has a market cap of $850.71 million, a P/E ratio of 79.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.27 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

