Morgan Stanley Acquires 939,228 Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 249.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Vedanta worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vedanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta during the third quarter worth $322,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vedanta in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vedanta by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 75,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vedanta by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

VEDL opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. Vedanta Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

