Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.94% of Encore Wire worth $11,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Encore Wire by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WIRE shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.22. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $73.29.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $380.82 million for the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.