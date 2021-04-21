Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,531 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of MGM Growth Properties worth $11,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.35.

MGP stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.98%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

