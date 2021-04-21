Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 708.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,965 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Inovalon worth $11,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 905,803 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at $8,358,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,084,000 after acquiring an additional 313,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at $4,761,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at $4,370,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

In other Inovalon news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

INOV stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.