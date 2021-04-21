Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,732,000 after purchasing an additional 408,343 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,283,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,866,000 after buying an additional 350,918 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,305,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,496,000 after buying an additional 277,275 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after buying an additional 564,698 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,644,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,615,000 after buying an additional 222,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.65.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

