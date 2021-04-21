Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,287 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of ABM Industries worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2,569.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

