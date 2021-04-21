Morgan Stanley Buys 125,301 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 101.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Scholar Rock worth $12,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRRK. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 177.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $207,469.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581 in the last three months. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

