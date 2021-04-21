Morgan Stanley Buys 193,068 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Brookline Bancorp worth $11,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $744,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.