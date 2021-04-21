Morgan Stanley Buys 2,217,052 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 253.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,091,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Genworth Financial worth $11,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of GNW opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.