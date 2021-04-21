Morgan Stanley Buys 23,498 Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUI. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,878,000.

Shares of NYSE:BUI opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $27.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

