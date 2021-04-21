Morgan Stanley Buys 611,313 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 214.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,313 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.64% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $11,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,033 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNDA opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $908.31 million, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $20.51.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $318,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,488.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,019.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VNDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

