Morgan Stanley Buys 640,595 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 198.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,595 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of EQT worth $12,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,336,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EQT by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 218,786 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in EQT by 1,699.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

EQT stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.26. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.31 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

