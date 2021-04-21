Morgan Stanley Buys 71,717 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 362.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Aspen Technology worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $853,816 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $149.38 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.15 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.85 and its 200 day moving average is $138.79.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

