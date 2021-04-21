Morgan Stanley Buys 74,746 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of The New York Times worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,230 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,450,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,105,000 after acquiring an additional 556,128 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $26,566,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,551,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,720,000 after acquiring an additional 380,475 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYT stock opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $900,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

