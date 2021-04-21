Morgan Stanley Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.64.

Shares of NFLX opened at $549.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 52-week low of $393.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $528.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Churchill Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Churchill Management now owns 8,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $1,045,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,577,000. Finally, Gerstein Fisher increased its position in shares of Netflix by 435.9% during the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 12,941 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

