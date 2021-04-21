Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of eXp World worth $14,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in eXp World by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in eXp World by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,743,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,538,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,976,076.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,050,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.07 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.27 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

EXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. William Blair lowered eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

