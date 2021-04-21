Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $11,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Honda Motor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Honda Motor by 16.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 25,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

