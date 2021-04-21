Morgan Stanley Has $11.37 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 425,875 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,884,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,715,000. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 147,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 124,071 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 26,467 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJP opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

