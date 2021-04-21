Morgan Stanley Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.01% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $11,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,031,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 554.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 980,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after acquiring an additional 830,712 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $9,288,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 428,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,713,000 after acquiring an additional 305,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Shares of KPTI opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $140,810.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,783.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

