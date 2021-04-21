Morgan Stanley Has $11.52 Million Stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of SPX FLOW worth $11,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

NYSE FLOW opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is 19.25%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

