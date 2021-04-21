Morgan Stanley Has $11.65 Million Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Quaker Chemical worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

KWR opened at $234.80 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $119.18 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.84.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $385.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

In other news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,264.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

