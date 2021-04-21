Morgan Stanley Has $11.80 Million Stock Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 264.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.33% of Kraton worth $11,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Kraton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kraton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kraton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kraton by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kraton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraton alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. Kraton Co. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $406.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.