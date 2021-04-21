Morgan Stanley Has $12.14 Million Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 179.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $12,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average of $81.98.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHVN. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.